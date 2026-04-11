Wheelchair Cricketer Bhima Khunti Meets Ranveer Singh & Salman Khan At Jamnagar Airport; Calls Dhurandhar Star 'Genuinely Good Human Being' - Watch Video

Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, along with many other Bollywood celebrities, were in Jamnagar for the birthday celebration of Anant Ambani. Wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti took to Instagram to share videos of his meeting with Ranveer and Salman. He met them at the Jamnagar airport, and both actors happily gave him an autograph.

While sharing his video with Ranveer, Bhima praised the Dhurandhar star and wrote, "With Dhurandhar @ranveersingh Sometimes, life gives you moments you’ll never forget… ❤️ Today was one of those days 🙏 Got the chance to meet Ranveer singh✨ I’ve met many people in my life, but the simplicity, humility, and respect I experienced today was truly something special 💯 Being a superstar is one thing, but being a genuinely good human being is what makes you a real star ❤️ This moment will stay with me forever (sic)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Ranveer Singh's Video With Bhima Khunti

Netizens are very happy with Ranveer's sweet gesture towards Bhima. A netizen commented on the video, "Ranveer Singh ka time aa gaya hai he is genuinely pure soul (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Being humble after success awesome Ranveer God bless u (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Great thing is he didn't just sign and leave, he spent time talking (sic)." Check out the comments below...

'Dreams Don’t See Limits': Bhima Khunti On Meeting Salman Khan

Bhima also met Salman, and in the video, we can see that the superstar is signing his autograph on a t-shirt. Bhima shared his video with Salman and wrote, "With Salman Khan 💪 @beingsalmankhan Dreams don’t see limits… they see courage. From the cricket field to meeting Salman Khan — a proud moment for Bhima Khunti (sic)." Check out the video below...

With their wonderful gesture towards Bhima, both Salman and Ranveer have won everyone's hearts.