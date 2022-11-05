e-Paper Get App
What is Vestibular Hypofunction, the condition Varun Dhawan has been diagnosed with?

Saturday, November 05, 2022
Varun Dhawan |
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. During a media interaction, Varun revealed that he has been diagnosed with a condition called vestibular hypofunction.

The actor shared that post the COVID-19 pandemic, he had started pushing himself hard with his film 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. He mentioned that he felt he was running for an election but he does not know why he was pushing himself so hard.

"I just shut down. I didn't know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard," he said.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

Vestibular hypofunction is the condition when the inner ear part of one's balance system does not work properly. The vestibular is located in one's inner ear and it works with their eyes and muscles to maintain overall balance.

Persons with vestibular hypofunction may experience difficulty in maintaining balance, especially when walking in the dark or uneven surfaces. It can also lead to dizziness and vertigo.

What causes Vestibular Hypofunction?

According to several media reports, there can be different causes, the common ones are:

- Previous inner ear conditions

- Changes in the balance systems associated with aging

- Medications

- Concussion or head injury, blood clots or tumours

