What Is The Age Difference Between Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi?

Popular television actor Kushal Tandon recently confirmed his relationship with actress and Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Shivangi Joshi. Kushal stated that they're in love, however, they want to take things 'slow' when it comes to tying the knot with each other.

Kushal and Shivangi reportedly fell in love on the sets of their television show Barsatein. The daily soap premiered in July 2023 and it went off-air in February 2024.

What is the age gap between Kushal and Shivangi?

Shivangi was born Joshi was born in Pune on May 18, 1998. She completed her schooling in Dehradun. Presently, she is 26 years old.

On the other hand, Kushal is 39 years old. He was born on March 28, 1985, in Lucknow.

While Kushal made his acting debut as Virat Singh Vadhera in the 2011 show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Shivangi was first seen on TV as Trisha in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi (2013).

Kushal and Shivangi's relationship

In a recent interview with TOI, Kushal said his mother desperately wants to see him married. "Unka bas chale toh meri shaadi aaj hi karwa dein. And waise dekha jaye toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai, kabhi bhi. But the best part is that the search for a suitable girl for me by my parents has stopped now," the actor said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the duo had gotten engaged. However, they took to their respective social media accounts to refute the engagement news.

On Shivangi's birthday, Kushal had shared a picture with her on Instagram and wrote, " Happy Birthday gorgeous. Today, I celebrate you and the incredible person you are. You are so kind, you are so gentle, you are so caring, you are so funny, you are every thing a girl needs to be, and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, creating beautiful memories."

Kushal was earlier in a relationship with actress and Bigg Boss winner 7 Gauahar Khan. The duo called it quits after being in a relationship for a year in 2014.