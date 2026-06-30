'What About Eyes?': New Seher's First Look After Seher Hone Ko Hai's 7-Year Leap Leaves Fans Questioning- VIDEO

New Seher's First Look After Seher Hone Ko Hai's 7-Year Leap Leaves Fans Questioning |

The new Seher has officially entered the show, and her first look has already created a buzz among viewers. Fans have been closely analysing every little detail of the character's new appearance after Colors TV dropped a fresh promo online. The promo confirms that Seher Hone Ko Hai is set to take a seven-year leap.

Announcing the leap, the promo keeps the new Seher's full face under wraps. It begins by showing her eyes, followed by a glimpse of her smile, before teasing her walking past with an aura reminiscent of Rishitha Kothari, who previously played Seher.

Fans were quick to point out noticeable changes in Seher's appearance. One user tweeted, "Okay but what about eyes? Magically changed from green to brown? Hopefully they should show either she's wearing lenses or other justified reason coz in earlier scenes before offscreen drama her eyes were often highlighted." Another fan wrote, "No hate to new actress. But only Rishita suits best as seher. Her eyes and expressions, Can't imagine someone else as seher." A third commented, "Ye bahot galat selection lag rha makers ka. Raato raat decision liya ho jaise."

Okay but what about eyes??😭 Magically changed from green to brown? Hopefully they should show either she's wearing lenses or other justified reason coz in earlier scenes before offscreen drama her eyes were often highlighted — Priya Goyal 🇮🇳 (@___Goyal_Priya) June 30, 2026

No hate to new actress

But only Rishita suits best as seher

Her eyes and expressions ,😭

Can't imagine someone else as seher

Will miss the old og couple #SeherHoneKoHai — Farhana (@itsfarhu) June 30, 2026

Ye bahot galat selection lag rha makers ka

Raato raat decision liya ho jaise — Certified aalsi (@kuchbhi_tweet) June 30, 2026

Who Is The New Seher?

The makers have introduced Bhavika Sharma as the new Seher following the show's seven-year leap, replacing Rishitha Kothari in the lead role. Bhavika is best known for playing Savi Chavan Thakkar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and has also starred in Maddam Sir, Jiji Maa, Parvarrish- Season 2, and Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan. She will now be seen opposite Parth Samthaan as the new Seher in Seher Hone Ko Hai.

Why Did Rishita Kothari Leave?

Neither Rishita Kothari nor the makers have officially disclosed the reason behind her exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai. However, entertainment reports suggest her departure is part of the show's seven-year leap, with the makers opting to introduce an older version of Seher. Following weeks of speculation over her replacement, Bhavika Sharma was eventually finalised to take over the lead role.