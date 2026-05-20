'What A Shame': R Madhavan Slams Healthcare Brand For Using His Name In An Advertisement Reel Without Permission; Sends Legal Notice

R Madhavan Slams Healthcare Brand | Instagram

On Wednesday, R Madhavan took to Instagram to inform his fans that he has sent a legal notice to a healthcare brand for using his name and an interview clip in an advertisement reel. He posted, "What a shame. How do these people and organization think they can get away with this. You cannot take a clip of somebody’s interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please ‼️BEWARE‼️ of these kind of professionals and organizations (sic)."

He alerted the fans by calling the ad 'fraud', and wrote, "This REEL is making it sound like I'm endorsing their product. They have just taken a clip from an interview without any permissions and used it as an endorsement from my end. How are the public ever going to believe these people are their treatment. !!!! shame (sic)." Check out the post below...

The reel that Madhavan is talking about shows a clip from one of his interviews where he is talking about losing weight in 21 days. Then there's a man in the reel, who claims to be a doctor, and he talks about Maddy's transformation. Watch the reel below...

Well, not just Madhavan, but the Instagram account has also used interview clips of Karan Johar and Ram Kapoor, where they are talking about their transformation. Watch the reels below...

The brand has not yet shared any statement about R Madhavan's legal notice to them.

R Madhavan Upcoming Movies

Madhavan was last seen in Dhurandhar The Revenge, which became a blockbuster at the box office. He currently has movies like G. D. N (Tamil), Adhirshtasaali (Tamil), and Circle (Hindi, Tamil bilingual) lined up.

The release date of the movies is not yet announced. Meanwhile, there have been reports of him starring in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha. But, there's no confirmation about it.