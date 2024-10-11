'Stranded At Airport With No Info': Shruti Haasan SLAMS IndiGo Airlines For Over 4-Hour Delay In Mumbai

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan slammed an airline on social media for their service after experiencing a four-hour delay. Taking to her official X account on Friday (October 11), Shruti called out IndiGo after the passengers were stranded for several house and there was no update from the airline about the delay.

Shruti wrote, "Hey I’m not one to normally complain but @IndiGo6E you guys really outdid yourself with the chaos today, we’ve been stranded in the airport with no information for the past four hours - maybe figure a better way for your passengers please? Information, courtesy and clarity."

The actress also shared a short video of herself on Instagram and expressed her frustration. Along with the video, she wrote, "I'm about to (knife emoji) someone ... still stuck at the airport."

Reacting to Shruti's post, IndiGo mentioned that the delay was due to the changing weather conditions in Mumbai.

"Ms Haasan, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the flight delay. We fully understand how inconvenient extended wait times can be. The delay is due to weather conditions in Mumbai, which is affecting the arrival of the operating aircraft," their reply read.

"We hope you understand that these factors are beyond our control, and we assure you that our airport team is doing their utmost to assist customers and ensure their comfort. ~Team IndiGo," they added.

A few days back, actress Divya Dutta also slammed IndiGo airlines for cancelling her flight without prior intimation and called it a "horrendous experience". She took to her Instagram handle to share a video of an empty Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday, and called out the airline and its staff for their unpleasant behaviour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti was last seen in the Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. She will be next seen in Salaar 2, as well as in Dacoit with Adivi Sesh.