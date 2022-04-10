Weekend Binge List: From Vikram Prabhu's Taanakkaran to Kunal Kemmu's Abhay 3 and more... THESE are the top OTT releases to watch out for

Title: Taanakkaran

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Tamil

A rookie trainee cop stands up against the unethical powerplay taking place at a police training camp by senior police officials. This film sheds light upon what is considered so "normal" in India, seniors being bullies and having unrealistic expectations from those they train. Vikram Prabhu breathes life into his character as he questions the system in this gritty and spellbinding drama. Highly recommended!

Title: All The Old Knives

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Two CIA operatives, and former lovers, reunite at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a mission six years ago in Vienna where a fellow agent might have been compromised. If romance and suspense are something you love combined, then you will find this film quite enjoyable. Watch it for an endearing act by both Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton.

Title: Murder in Agonda

Platform: Amazon miniTV

Language: Hindi

Mala Coutinho is discovered dead in her house. When the police begin to investigate her family members, household staff, and other people who are connected to her, dark secrets start to spill out, turning everyone into a suspect with a motive. Shriya Pilgaonkar, the investigating officer's sister, is excellent as the forensic expert hell-bent on exposing the mastermind.

Title: Abhay 3

Platform: ZEE5 Premium

Language: Hindi

Kunal Kemmu returns in the third season of this web series as a cop determined to find a serial killer. In the backdrop, a few other investigations also take place simultaneously. The performances stand out, especially those of Kunal, Vijay Raaz and Asha Negi. Overall this nail-biting thriller will keep you hooked till its extremely satisfying end!

Title: Gullak S3

Platform: SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

The Mishra family is back. Shanti is the same old typical housewife and mom. However, this time, Annu has a job, and his younger brother Aman has aced his 10th Board exams. Just as things seem to go slightly upscale for the family, Santosh loses his job. What happens next? How will this lovable middle-class family of four survive this test of time is what forms the crux of the series.

Title: Dasvi

Platforms: Netflix and JioCinema

Language: Hindi

When an arrogant politician is put behind bars, a headstrong female cop makes him realise that his true worth is nothing as he isn't even 10th pass. There on begins his quest for knowledge and education. Meanwhile, his docile wife, who is suddenly made to take charge of his political party, laps it up like a lioness. Abhishek Bachchan steals the show with his excellent performance.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 06:25 AM IST