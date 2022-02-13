Weekend Binge List: From Love is Blind: Japan to Snowdrop and Inventing Anna to Freedom Fight, here are the most entertaining offerings for you on OTT

Title: Love is Blind: Japan

Platform: Netflix

Language: Japanese

After the success of its English counterpart, this reality dating show is now in the land of the rising sun. It is a thrilling ride as we get to witness couples who date each other and fall in love and even commit all before they see each other! Just on the basis of their voices, they set the ball rolling. Highly recommended!

Title: Catching Killers S2

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Just like season one, this series showcases the hunt for dangerous killers by hardworking cops. What works even this time around is the brilliance with which the police narrate how they were able to put an end to the reign of murderers. So, if true crime is your thing, don't miss this.

Title: Inventing Anna

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

This limited series is a gripping, riveting and equally frustrating watch. Frustrating because you are left wondering why on earth did this con-woman's victims not see through her lies and malicious behaviour. Get ready to be ensnared by Anna Delvy/ Anna Sorokin as she charms her way to loot the richest to fund her shallow lifestyle.

Title: Twenty Five Twenty One

Platform: Netflix

Language: Korean

Yet another K-drama, and we are not complaining! This series depicts the love life and ambitions of its titular characters spanning several years. It begins as an ambitious teenager has her dreams crashing down, and how a young man she meets helps her realise her dreams and rebuilds his life in the process.

Title: Snowdrop

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Korean

This one was so highly-anticipated in India that the makers of this show created a special video just to showcase that they are finally releasing it on Indian shores! This political drama promises dollops of intrigue, an epic love story and lots of aha moments. Get ready to witness an important piece of South Korean history in this show.

Title: Freedom Fight

Platform: SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

This anthology is one of the finest films to grace an OTT platform. Five filmmakers bring to life five different stories that will leave you gasping for more. Splendid acting by all the actors as well as the length of each film are an added bonus. This one won't disappoint at all.

Title: Raktanchal S2

Platform: MX Player

Language: Hindi

Starting off from where season one ended, this political thriller/drama has all the elements of a captivating watch. This time around, the Mumbai police are in hot pursuit of various leads. You won't be able to let go of this cat and mouse game until it finishes. This season is several notches above the first one in terms of acting, storyline and direction.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:43 AM IST