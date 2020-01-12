Web watch: Inside Edge; The politics just got dirtier

When the Brits introduced India to Cricket, we got extremely passionate about the game. As time passed the passion became an obsession, and very soon it became a prayer to most!

It may sound absolutely inappropriate, but religion is business, and in the recent decades, we’ve witnessed how the business of cricket has assumed a dark form gripping its tenacious clutches over innocent viewers luring them to while away their hard earned money.

Inside Edge season 2 launched on Amazon Prime at the receding end of 2019. After the thumping success of Season 1 (that got nominated at the International Emmy awards) the team got together once again to deliver yet another season that comes alive with the cricketing fever, and the drama that goes alongside.

The politics just got dirtier, and the glam quotient notched up stupendously, delivering cricket and non-cricket lovers alike to another season filled with politics, drama, violence, glam and sex!

Plotting points

Bhaisaab (Aamir Bashir) finally shows up making his ghost presence underlined in season 2. He uses Zarina Mallik (Richa Chadha)’s business acumen to his advantage, as he asks her to manage a prominent team in the PPL league.

The team is captained by the arrogant and vain Vayu (Tanuj Virwani). Mantra (Sapna Pabbi), Bhaisaab’s daughter, looks up to Zarina as her mentor.

Much to Vayu’s dismay, Arvind Vashist (Angad Bedi) makes a comeback to the team. Mind you, not for the money, but for the motive! The irresistible offer stirs his decisions enabling a noteworthy participation not only in the creation of the team but also in the game itself.

If you thought Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi) kicked the bucket in the previous season, be rest assured that he is alive and ticking! Oberoi artfully brings out the best team using his cricketing insights for Ayesha Diwan (Flora Saini)’s team.

Hits and misses

In spite of not being a cricket enthusiast, the series can prove to be absolutely gripping. Each character takes off seamlessly from where they’ve left off in season one.

The plot evolves at an interesting pace keeping the interest of the viewer alive. The shots taken in the stadium are real, and add more drama to the plot.

The cinematography is simply outstanding. In spite of the rueful politics that makes the plot so interesting, there are times when the story can snag a bit.

It can take a little walk out of content leaving viewers dishevelled about the ongoings for a brief period. The production is outstanding, and has given viewers an aerial view of the proceedings involved in a typical 20/20 IPL match.

Prashant Kanaujia’s performance is unmatched! The ‘Gully boy’ dutifully juices up the plot. In spite of not knowing much about the game of cricket, Sayani Gupta has delivered her best shot at playing the outstanding analyst. Playing the part of Bhaisaab’s daughter, Mantra (Sapna Pabbi) could prove to be tricky. Which is precisely

why it is imperative for her to have a stronger and more fulfilling character. While the beginning took the cake, the end was a bit of a bummer. Yet the series could be rated at an easy 4/5.