'We Hope That Our Child Is Not Going To Die...': Aditya Kripalani's Daughter Anuradha Pandey Passes Away Due To Cancer; Filmmaker Shares Emotional Video - Watch

Aditya Kripalani's Daughter Anuradha Pandey Passes Away Due To Cancer | Instagram

Filmmaker Aditya Kripalani's daughter Anuradha Pandey passed away due to cancer. The director took to Instagram to inform everyone about it and shared an emotional video. He captioned the video as, "The best daughter in the world. For us. @pandey.anuradha (sic)." In the video, he says that he has been struggling as to how to say this.

The filmmaker said, "When your child gets cancer, when your daughter gets cancer, and it's diagnosed as stage four triple negative breast cancer and, each time you listen to songs like Circle of Life with her or anything, we always hope that it's not our child that is going to die. It's not our child that is going to pass on from life as we understand it. It's not us that is going to be forced to look at all our beliefs and go through this pain."

He further stated that there are many people in the world who lose their children, siblings, loved ones, but one doesn't want to accept that it can be theirs as well. "But finally, we have to come to this understanding that all those people in the world whose children had cancer and have lost them also felt the same as we did," Aditya added.

Filmmaker urges people to prioritise health

The filmmaker further said, "Anuradha has moved on from life as we see it. I would just like to say, we really need to look at our health. We really need to look at the environment we create in terms of joy or lack of joy, and our physical habits, our eating habits and everything, and make it better, because this can happen to anyone."

Aditya further gave a message to people who are battling cancer and their loved ones and said, "You are not alone. People go through this, the pain is real, the grieving is real."

Aditya speaks about accepting loss

He further stated that as parents (he and his wife Sweta Kripalani) of Anuradha, they have accepted that this has happened to their daughter. "We have chosen to move on with kindness and love," he concluded.

Anuradha's bond with Aditya and Sweta

Anuradha was not Aditya and Sweta's biological daughter. They regarded her as their daughter, a chosen bond that developed through their work.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that her soul rests in peace.