'We Have Our Differences...': Jiya Shankar Shares Romatic Pictures With Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak After Rumours Of Their Breakup Go Viral

Jiya Shankar Shares Romatic Pictures With Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak After Rumours Of Their Breakup | Instagram

A couple of days ago, Jiya Shankar reposted an emotional reel on Instagram, and everyone started speculating that maybe the actress and her fiancé, Kaaran Dhanak, had broken up. Fans also remarked that Jiya is no longer following Kaaran on Instagram. But later, Jiya posted a note asking people not to speculate about her personal life. On Tuesday, the actress shared some romantic pictures with her fiancé and penned a long note.

Jiya Shankar opens up about relationships

Jiya wrote, "If no one told you how difficult life would get when you’re learning to live together, then let me tell you, this ain’t no Bollywood movie."

The actress further wrote that, just like most couples who love a lot and also fight sometimes, she and Kaaran also have differences, but they are learning to be better for each other. She wrote that they are not perfect. She mentioned that they are best friends, and they only hope that they will figure things out and grow together in this life.

I will be more careful: Jiya Shankar

Jiya further wrote, "I will be more careful of what I share on my social media from here on so it leaves no room for assumptions or baseless rumours, but everything that's been said about my fiancé or our relationship holds no truth to it whatsoever. Let’s move forward with love and kindness now, can we? I wish you all love and peace and hope you find love that’s perfect for you (sic)."

Jiya Shankar engagement

It was in August this year that Jiya announced that Kaaran had proposed to her and they were engaged. The actress' fans were super happy about the engagement, and they have been waiting to hear the wedding bells.

It is not yet known when Jiya and Kaaran will tie the knot.