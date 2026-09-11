‘We Have Filed A Police Complaint’: CINTAA Row Escalates As Upasana Singh Alleges Poonam Dhillon & Padmini Kolhapure Took Documents 'Illegally' |

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) dispute has escalated further after a video surfaced showing actress and former CINTAA members involved in an altercation with the police. The video also featured former president Poonam Dhillon and former vice-president Padmini Kolhapure. Amid the controversy, actress Upasana Singh alleged that Poonam and Padmini attempted to remove CINTAA documents from the premises. She claimed that she was alerted about the situation by a fellow actor and has now reportedly filed a police complaint over the alleged attempt to move the documents.

Speaking to HT City, Upasana said, “An actor who was passing by called me and told me what was happening. I immediately reached there and called the police.” In the viral video, Upasana and actress Priti were seen asking a police officer to return the papers. Upasana further claimed that a CINTAA member had raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the documents and called for forensic intervention.

Speaking to outlet, Upasana said, “He felt that something was not right with them. After that, today I got to know that Padmini and Poonam were taking out CINTAA documents in a tempo.” She further explained that, in the viral video, she was trying to tell the police that Poonam and Padmini could no longer enter the CINTAA premises following the approval of the election.

Calling the alleged removal of the documents an illegal act, Upasana said, “Taking the documents is an illegal move to cover their tracks.” Amid the controversy, Upasana also claimed, "We have filed a police complaint." Questioning the alleged attempt to remove the documents, she said, “If everything was fine, why would they try to take out these documents?” She further suggested that the move raised questions about what Poonam and Padmini may have been trying to hide.

The latest development comes amid an escalating internal dispute within CINTAA, which intensified after 11 Executive Committee members, including eight elected members, resigned in August, citing concerns over the functioning of the association and alleged unilateral decision-making by its leadership. Upasana Singh and other dissenting members had accused President Poonam Dhillon and General Secretary Padmini Kolhapure of undemocratic functioning, allegations both actresses have denied. The dispute subsequently spilled over into the question of fresh elections. FWICE called for new CINTAA elections on September 12, 2026, after the resignations triggered a leadership crisis.