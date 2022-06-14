'We didn’t force ourselves to work together': Singer Kavita Seth on working with her son Kanishk

Creative partnerships in Bollywood are known to create exemplary work. From Salim-Sulaiman to Vishal and Shekhar, from Sachin and Jigar to Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, are the biggest examples. And, mother-son duo Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth is the new power to reckon with. After their song from Rangisari gained love on Instagram reels, Karan Johar acquired the track for a special sequence in his upcoming production, JugJugg Jeeyo. The track is ruling the roost as Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry has everyone hooked.

Blending the Indian classical and electronic music with a bit of trance, the duo is reimagining mainstream Bollywood music from a new prism.

“We didn’t force ourselves to work together. It’s almost serendipitous that it worked out in such a way on a song we did long ago. I really enjoy working with both my children. Kanishk is very distinctly different from my space and thus we blend in unique values and worlds into each song we do together. I hope that the future holds many more tracks together,” Kavita says.

Talking about collaborating with his mother, Kanishk says, “I really enjoy collaborating with her. We did Rangisari because we were passionate about it. It finally found its audience and love. She is someone who effortlessly understands my headspace and makes work feel so simple.”

Kavita is the voice behind some of Bollywood’s biggest chartbusters. In the past two years, amongst her most noteworthy works was Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy where she voiced Ghalib’s couplets. Kanishk works,Trance with Khusrow and Aane Ko Hai Khaab, were also a rage.

Currently, Kavita and Kanishk are creating off-beat albums.