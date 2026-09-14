'We Can Have Coffee Or Wine Together': Content Creator Claims Ajaz Khan Messaged Her On Instagram To 'Catch Up' - Watch Video

Ajaz Khan Messaged A Content Creator On Instagram? | Instagram

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan has once again grabbed everyone's attention because of a wrong reason. A Noida-based content creator named Niyati has claimed that the actor messaged her on Instagram and asked her to 'catch up' for a coffee or wine. The content creator posted a video, in which she has shared screenshots of her conversation with Ajaz. The conversation starts with a 'Hey there', and later, the actor sends her a voice note to meet.

In the video, Niyati says Ajaz, who has 5.8 million followers on Instagram, texted her. Initially, she started thinking about why Ajaz had messaged her, as none of her content had gone viral. However, she felt good that the actor texted her, so she replied.

Further, the actor asked her, "Where are you from?" And when Niyati said that she is from Noida, he revealed that he is in Delhi and asked her if she 'wanna catch up'. The content creator further said that she knew where this was heading, but she still asked, "For?" So, according to the video shared by her, Ajaz sent her a voice note in which he said, "Hey hi, how are you? I am in Delhi, so we can catch up if you have time. We can have a coffee or wine together."

Niyati Reacts To Messages

In the video, Niyati further says, "How disgusting was this? People are so disgusting. My account is not even famous, and he was texting me, so I could sense that I am not the only one he is texting. He might be texting many other girls."

Niyati's video about Ajaz has gone viral on Instagram. However, the actor has not yet reacted to it.

Ajaz Khan Supports Qazi Touqeer

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 has started, and Ajaz is supporting Qazi Touqeer. He has also shared a couple of videos for the singer.