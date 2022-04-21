Watch: Yash gets emotional about the success of 'KGF: Chapter 2', says 'we are grateful'

The success of the 'KGF' franchise has taken the world by storm. It seems that the 'KGF' fever won't end anytime soon and thanks to all the fans who have loved the film to an extent that the entire universe is talking about it.

Feeling grateful for the response 'KGF: Chapter 2' has received, Yash shared a video on a social media in which the star shows gratitude towards his big win in his theatrical history.

In the video, Yash narrates an anecdote. He says, “There was a small village which was facing a situation of drought for quite some time so the villagers decided to have a prayer meet and people turned out in large numbers but there was one boy who turned out with an umbrella. Some called it over confidence but eventually you know what that was - Faith. I am like that little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day and I am in a situation where Thank you is big enough but still I would like to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart."

"On behalf of the entire KGF team, I would like to say that we are very grateful. I hope you are enjoying the film and continue enjoying it. At the end I would like to say that guys your heart is my tent," he adds.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has brought families out of their households after a long time. It's for the first time in years that a movie is changing family dynamics. It was back in the 70s when hit movies brought kin and clans together in cinemas but now it's the 'KGF' era that has taken over the hearts and souls of cinema lovers.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:45 PM IST