Watch Vikram The Ghost Teaser: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan's film to release on October 7

A still from Vikram The Ghost teaser |

The makers of Nagarjuna's Vikram The Ghost launched the teaser of the intense action drama which is set in contemporary times.

The film is a celebration of action and shows how an ex-Interpol officer turns into an unstoppable killing machine when he is provoked, especially when his family is dragged into the picture.

Vikram The Ghost also stars Gul Panag and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles.

Goldmines Telefilms Pvt Ltd and Manam Enterprises LLP, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, the film is produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar. The creative producer is Manish Shah.

Vikram The Ghost will release in Hindi in theaters on October 7, 2022.