Watch video: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan reached Arthur Road Jail on Thursday to meet his son Aryan Khan who has been arrested in connection with Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case.

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis". His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

V V Patil, special judge for the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and Munmun Dhamecha (28).

Aryan (23), arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs including charas, has now moved the Bombay High Court. The lawyers of Aryan Khan and Dhamecha moved the High Court seeking bail soon thereafter. The matter is likely to be mentioned on Thursday before Justice N W Sambre seeking urgent hearing, legal sources told PTI.

Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, among others, were arrested on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the NDPS Act. They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison in the city. So far, 20 persons have been arrested in the case.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 09:36 AM IST