Watch video: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with fans in Dubai as Pathaan trailer gets played on iconic Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan is making his grand comeback to the silver screen after three years with his much anticipated project Pathaan, and the fans can't keep calm. Despite the controversies and ban threats, Shah Rukh Khan receives massive support from his fans, not only in India but across the country. The trailer of the film was released on January 10 and has massively gone viral on social media.

The trailer was also played on Dubai's iconic building Burj Khalifa. The video is shared on several social media accounts. The moment was attended by Shah Rukh where he also danced with the other performers and fans, for the 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from the film at the venue. The actor is also seen clicking the pictures with the crowd.

The actor is seen spotting all-black look with leather jacket paired with a matching t-shirt and trousers. The King Khan chose to complete his look with beige shoes, statement goggles, and a necklace.

Pathaan also starrs Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The fourth installment of Yash Raj Film's much-celebrated spy universe after Tiger series and War, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukk is playing the titular role Pathaan, a supremely skilled and honest RAW field agent who went into exile after a failed mission.