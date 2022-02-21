Watch Video: Kannada film 'Wheelchair Romeo' gets lucky; set to dazzle at BIFFES

Wheelchair Romeo has been creating quite the buzz in Sandalwood. From its title and concept, songs and trailer, the movie has been making its presence felt in the minds of audiences for a while now. But most of all, once the trailer has been released, the talk around the film is at an all-time high.

“This is no ordinary tale; there is something about it,” is the talk around the film. This signifies that Wheelchair Romeo is a much-anticipated flick in Sandalwood. And now the film has a bumper offer. And that is the Bengaluru International Film Festival. And a grand welcome awaits the film at this prestigious event. The film is already being spoken about for its unique content and the film’s director Natraj is ecstatic about the same.

As the title suggest, the film’s lead is wheelchair bound and falls in love. And it is with a girl who is blind and is a sex worker. And what happens to the hero when he gets to know this is the storyline of the film. But don’t mistake Wheelchair Romeo to be a serious film. It has loads of comedy and and entertainment. There is also sentiment that is in good measure and there’s absolutely no boredom involved in the movie and audiences will be wholly riveted by the film.

Natraj who is going independent as a director with this film seems to be a promising talent. He has also penned the story and screenplay of the movie. Natraj has previously the dialogue writer of films like Romeo, Zoom and Orange and has even a worked as an assistant director on several flicks.

The film has television talent Ram Chetan as the leading man and Mayuri as the leading lady. BJ Bharat has lent the music and V Nagendra Prasad and Jayanth Kaikini have penned the lyrics. Santosh Pandi has helmed the camera. The film has been produced by Agastya Creations and funded by Venkatachalaiah. Wheelchair Romeo will release in May.

