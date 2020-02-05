Watch video: Aadar Jain’s rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria performs opera for Armaan and Anissa

The wedding season has begun with Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's grand celebrations that took place in Mumbai on Monday, February 3, 2020. Apart from the Kapoor khandaan several A-list actors were present at the wedding. Many videos of actors dancing their hearts out at the wedding have surfaced.

The 24-year-old actress is a trained opera singer and has performed as a child star in Disney shows. We have also seen her singing a few lines at movie promotions previously. Tara displayed her amazing vocal talents on stage at Armaan and Anissa's sangeet, while Aadar stood beside her in support.