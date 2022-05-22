Watch: Urfi Javed wears 'broken glass outfit' weighing 20 kgs; netizens ask 'how will you sit?'

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is known for making bold fashion statements. Time and again, Urfi makes headlines for her sartorial choices.

From open bust cropped top to unbuttoned pants and seashell bra, her looks have time and again raised a few eyebrows.

Recently, Urfi threw a party to celebrate 3 million followers on Instagram. Several celebrities including Rakhi Sawant, Akshit Sukhija, Priyank Sharma and others attended the party.

However, what caught our attention was Urfi's white dress and an exterior glass armour. According to several photos and videos doing the rounds on social media, Urfi can be seen sporting the glass dress over her tube top and skirt.

Urfi also posted a video on Instagram and captioned it, "Yea I wore a dress made of broken glass pieces!! I think this looked fabulous! People call me weird, crazy but guess what we all are crazy and weird, I’m just smart enough to embrace and let it empower me."

Needless to mention, as soon as Urfi posted the video on Instagram, she was brutally trolled. While some users wondered how she will sit, others called it a 'cheap publicity'.

"No sense of fashion at all," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Cheap publicity and extra nonsense."

"It's not about how crazy and wierd youu aree those pieces of glasses can be dangerous too girl stay safe," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, in several interviews, Urfi has said that she can revamp any piece of cloth she gets her hands on.

Urfi has also often hit back at those criticising her fashion statement and called herself a 'pro' in dealing with the trolls. She said that when she wears an outfit she loves, she doesn't care about what others say.

Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

