Watch: Tulsi Kumaar's Lofi revibed rendition of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' song 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' out

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam, the music video is set against a transcendent background and straight out of a whimsical dream

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
article-image

Tulsi Kumaar lends her soulful touch to ‘Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin’, the popular romantic track from the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and is out with the Lofi revibed rendition of the love song.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam with the music for the Lofi rendition arranged by Lijo George, the music video is set against a transcendent background, reminiscent of spring and straight out of a whimsical dream. Tulsi Kumaar looks ethereal in the music video conceptualised and directed by Sumit Baruah.

Says Tulsi Kumaar, “Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin is a beautiful song that lent itself perfectly to this Lofi rendition. The set, the vibe, the music video and all the elements within it are super dreamy and I hope audiences enjoy it.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “The romantic track Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was very well accepted by audiences. We decided to surprise them with this unplugged, revibed version of the love song in Tulsi Kumaar’s soulful voice.”

Composer Pritam adds, “Tulsi Kumaar lends a special quality to this track with her innocent tone and melodious voice. Look forward to how audiences react to this version.”

article-image

