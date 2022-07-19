Watch: Tanya Singgh's 'Woh Beetey Din' out, singer reveals why the song is close to her heart

Pop queen Tanya Singgh has recently released his soulful single 'Woh Beetey Din'.

Tanya is known for songs like 'Janam Kuch Toh Bolo', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Baahon Mein Teri Juda Raasta', 'Adi Ve Adi', 'Piya Piya', 'Dhadkan', 'Hosh', 'Ankhiyan Mila Le' and many more.

The pop queen said, "It is my wish and motive of bringing back pop culture to the industry that I came up with Woh Beetey Din. The song's look and feel was revitalised because this is the first time designer Nikhil Thampi's has styled for a music video."

Tanya also mentioned that this song is very close to her heart as it was composed by her father and the lyrics were given by her mother.

Prem Raj Soni, who has directed the music video said, "The song is so soothing that it will definitely touch everyone's heart. Shooting with Tanya Singgh was an inspiring journey."

The song has created a new sensation among the audience. It is a true mixture of both modern and retro music which is why audience of all age from across the country are loving and appreciating the it.

The long lost pop music and culture in the industry is paving its way back to once again take a spot.

Bhushan Kumar’s Woh Beetey Din featuring Tanya Singgh Kumar and Ugur Gunes. Directed by Prem Raj Soni. Original composition by Ajit Singh. Lyrics by Gittanjali Singh and Music Production by Jeff Hunt. Releases on 19th July on T-Series’ YouTube channel.