Watch: Sushmita Sen smokes a cigar, loads her pistol in Aarya 3 teaser

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has started shooting for the third season of her web series 'Aarya'. On Monday, she shared a video to give a glimpse of her titular character in the upcoming season.

In the teaser, she is seen loading her pistol and smoking a cigar in style. Sushmita is also seen lighting a cigar and loading her pistol in video.

"She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3, Now shooting. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar," she captioned the video.

Speaking about her character, Sushmita said, "Aarya is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment. I'm grateful to the entire team at Disney+ Hotstar, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India for the vision of creating Aarya and taking it to newer heights with every season."

'Aarya' is directed by Ram Madhvani. On expanding the series with the third part, he shared, "Getting to and commencing Season 3 of Aarya is too special for me and my team. I'm grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them they are going to ask for more seasons after this one."

Sushmita's work front

The actress was only 18 when she won the coveted title of Miss Universe. Few years after winning the crown, Sushmita ventured into movies. She starred in films like 'Dastak', 'Biwi No.1', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'.

Sushmita took a break from Bollywood in 2015 and made her digital streaming debut with Aarya in 2020. Since then she has been wowing the audience with her acting skills on OTT.

In 2021, she starred in the second season of 'Aarya'. She is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in 'Taali'.

