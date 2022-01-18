e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,891
Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Watch: Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' gets featured on Oscars YouTube channel

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, 'Jai Bhim' is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination
ANI
Advertisement

It's been three months since Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' had released, and it's still making headlines for one reason or another.

The latest news is that a scene from the film along with the director's story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, 'Jai Bhim' is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film features Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny.

And in the Oscars' video, Gnanavel can be seen discussing how the story narrative was formed and executed.

After seeing a glimpse of Suriya's movie in the Oscars' video, fans took to social media to express their happiness.

"Jai Bhim is going places. Whatta news," a social media user tweeted.

"Pride of Indian cinema, Suriya," another one wrote.

For the unversed, 'Jai Bhim' also entered the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of Best Non-English Language Film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Jai Bhim' actress Lijomol Jose to feature in Amazon Original series 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai... 'Jai Bhim' actress Lijomol Jose to feature in Amazon Original series 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:45 PM IST
Advertisement