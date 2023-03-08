WATCH: Stones pelted at Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh after he refuses to sing a song in UP's Ballia

Bhojpuri superstar singer Pawan Singh was attacked with stones during his recent event in Uttar Pradesh after he refused to sing a particular song.

The incident took place at Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district during the singer's performance on the eve of Holi.

Later, the cops also had to resort to lathi-charge to tackle the out-of-control crowd.

Pawan Singh attacked in UP

A video of the shocking incident has gone viral on the internet in which a stone can be seen hitting Singh right near his ear.

As per reports, the crowd allegedly demanded Singh to perform a specific song which based on a particular caste. However, Singh turned down the request, and that is when the angry crowd pelted stones at him.

As the crowd continued growing violent, police resorted to lathi-charge in a bid to maintain law and order and the safety of the artists.

Pawan Singh, who was accompanied by singer Shilpi Raj, paused the event for a while, until the situation calmed down.

About Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh is one of the most popular faces when it comes to Bhojpuri cinema. Along with being a singer, he is also an actor, music composer and film producer.

Singh is known for his films like 'Pratigya', 'Satya', 'Raja', 'Sher Singh', and others.

He is also the recepient of two International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

At present, he is one of the most accomplished and sought-after personalities in the Bhojpuri industry. His stage shows and live performances are known for attracting a massive crowd, with fans scrambling to get their hands on the passes.