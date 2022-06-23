e-Paper Get App

Watch: Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu's 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' trailer out

It’s a feature film adaptation of the internationally acclaimed children’s story of the same name

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
The trailer of Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu's 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' was officially released by the makers.

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends.

All of that changes when he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

The live-action CGI movie is directed by Academy award nominees, Josh Gordon and Will Speck.

