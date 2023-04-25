 Watch: Salman Khan talks about his 'patni' as he interacts with fans in Dubai
In a viral video of the interaction, Salman Khan can be seen taking questions from the audience, at one point asking who was planning to see his latest film.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Salman Khan | Photo File

In the midst of his latest movie release's mixed reviews, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently made a controversial statement during a fan interaction in Dubai.

Khan, known for his candid demeanor, shocked his audience by questioning a man about his wife during an event in the city.

The event, which drew hundreds of Khan's admirers, was a raucous affair, with fans loudly expressing their love for the actor.

What's in the viral clip?

In a viral video of the interaction, Khan can be seen taking questions from the audience, at one point asking who was planning to see his latest film.

But it was his unexpected remark about the fan's wife that truly caught everyone off guard. " Aapki Patni hai meri nahi (You have a wife, isn't it? Not mine)," Khan said, causing the crowd to erupt into boisterous laughter and jeering.

Check out the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani

Netizens lash out at Salman Khan

The video of the interaction has since gone viral on social media, with many also criticizing Khan for his insensitive remark. Some have even suggested that the actor was making light of the serious issue of marital infidelity.

Khan, for his part, has not addressed the controversy directly, but did take to social media to express his gratitude to his fans in Dubai for their warm reception.

He also shared photos of himself from the event, sporting his signature black trousers and maroon shirt.

As the controversy continues to swirl, it remains to be seen how Khan will address the situation, and whether his comments will have any impact on the success of his latest film.

