Watch: RGV's 'Enter the Girl Dragon' teaser featuring a love triangle with Bruce Lee is beyond bizarre

Controversy’s favourite child, and maverick filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma has brought back one of his most ambitious project titled, ‘Enter The Girl Dragon’. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Sarkar director stated that this most ambitious film in his career will be India’s First Martial Arts Film. The teaser was released earlier today, which marks the 80th anniversary of Bruce Lee.
The three-minute-long teaser features some of the most awe-striking stunts and action-packed moves from debutante Pooja Bhalekar. She can be seen in a very bold and fierce avatar, punching and delivering aerial kicks to goons throughout the clip. She has also performed many martial art moves in a saree.
RGV's dear friend Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter and wished the filmmaker for his film.
It is also reported that RGV had picked up Pooja from Mumbai and made her undergo rigorous training in martial arts to play the titular role.
‘Enter The Girl Dragon’ is an Indian and Chinese co-production. The international trailer for this film is expected to release on December 13. The trailer will be released in Bruce Lee’s home town of Foshan City in China.