Watch Qala Trailer: Babil Khan, Triptii Dimri's film chronicles complicated relationship between a young singer and her mother

Triptii Dimri in Qala | A still from trailer

The makers of Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan's Qala unveiled the trailer of its exhilarating psychological drama, Qala on Tuesday.

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film captures the life of a playback singer in the 1930s and the way her tragic past and childhood catches up with her causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success.

The beginning and end of her spiral is triggered by her relationship with her mother and the story delves into how she navigates professional successes while battling these personal demons.

The film will premiere on Netflix on 1st December 2022.

Commenting on the film, Anvitaa Dutt, director, says, “To have my second directorial venture with Cleanslate Filmz and Netflix feels wonderful. Qala is an emotional story set in the world of music. It is about a mother daughter relationship, the pressures of fame and what it can do to you. The trailer is a small glimpse of what is to come and I am looking forward to audiences immersing themselves into Qala’s world on December 1st. Our brilliant cast and crew have seen our vision through while crafting this project. We truly hope to entertain viewers across the world through the world of Qala.”

Adding to that, Cleanslate Filmz Producer, Karnesh Ssharma says, “Teaming up once again with Anvitaa Dutt and Netflix on Qala is very exciting for us at Cleanslate Filmz as we gravitate towards unique and poignant stories. Like a song, the trailer rises, falls and reaches a crescendo, taking the viewers along into Qala’s life, her career and her thoughts. This is a very special film as it relays a strong underlying message which we strive to amplify to the global audiences in over 190 countries through our leading streaming partner Netflix.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor, Director, Hindi Original Films, Netflix India, said, “Qala is an emotional journey of a singer navigating professional success while battling personal turmoil. Anvita Dutt’s distinct storytelling explores many facets of mother-daughter relationship, starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and supremely talented debutant Babil Khan. Qala is an important story to tell with universal themes and incredible music and visuals.”

The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles. The film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.