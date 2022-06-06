e-Paper Get App

Watch: Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood dance step taught by wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick said that he loves dancing to Bollywood music and finds it the easiest.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Image via Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who were recently blessed with a baby girl in January, have never shied away from indulging in some PDA on social media. The new parents have, on numerous occasions, complimented each other on Instagram and elsewhere.

Nick is currently judging a dance reality show and in his recent appearance on 'The Jimmy Fallon Show', he revealed his love for Bollywood music. The 'Jonas Brother' singer emphasised how wife Priyanka has taught him some dance moves and that they groove to Bollywood dance numbers often.

Nick even did his signature move and said, "My wife is an Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find that it is easiest to do. I can just do this move all the time. No matter whether I am sitting or standing, I can just do it and I look like I know how to do it. And you can keep the drink in your hand too."

Resharing the video on her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote "Oh he knows..." adding laughter and love-struck emojis.

Fans have flooded the comment section praising Nick for his effortless dance moves! An Instagram user wrote "Lovely National Jiju" accompanied by a few heart emojis.

article-image

Another asked Nick to do a Bollywood project and wrote "u must do a Bollywood movie or MV - it's a wish of an INDIAN fan! (With PC) @nickjonas @priyankachopra".

This is not the first time that Nick has expressed his love for Bollywood music. About a month ago, while doing a live session on Instagram, he told his fans that his favourite number is 'Bom Diggy Diggy'.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently filming Citadel, an Amazon Prime Series. The show also stars 'Game of Thrones' actor Richard Madden.

