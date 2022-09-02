Watch 'Naach Baby' Teaser: Remo D'Souza, Sunny Leone's set the dance floor on fire with their garba moves

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
Keeping fans’ excitement pumped, the makers have dropped the teaser of Sunny Leone and Remo D'Souza's upcoming music video 'Naach Baby'.

The much-awaited song, which is an out-and-out garba track, features Sunny and Remo as the lead pair and fans have already started calling it the “ultimate song of the season”.

In the 28-second-long teaser, we see Sunny and Remo setting the dance floor on fire with their impressive garba moves. Surrounded by dozens of dancers, the pair looks splendid in their traditional outfits. A lavish background, splashing colours, and glimmering lights add to the beauty of the song.

'Naach Baby' is going to make your entire festive season even more vibrant and colourful with its foot-tapping beats and simple lyrics.

'Naach Baby' has been produced by Hitendra Kapopara, Piyush Jain, and Meet Ahir under the music label of Machaao Music. It has been sung by Bhoomi Trivedi of 'Ram Chahe Leela' fame. Joining her as co-singer is Vipin Patwa, who has also composed the song.

Directed by Punit J Pathak, the song is set to start streaming on all leading platforms from September 6, 2022

