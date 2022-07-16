e-Paper Get App

Watch ‘Masaba Masaba 2’ Trailer: Calling all fashionistas to binge-watch from July 29

The iconic mother-daughter duo - Neena and Masaba Gupta are back and decide that it’s time to turn their careers around

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
article-image

After a nail-biting wait (and no, we’re not talking about Dhairya waiting for Masaba) everyone’s favourite girls are back with Season 2. This time they’ve turned up the heat and how! The time for hot messes and puked-on dresses is over - the women are ready to don their bright prints, in the hopes of brighter futures!

The iconic mother-daughter duo - Neena and Masaba Gupta are back and decide that it’s time to turn their careers around. While Neena gears up to revive a popular show from her past, Masaba decides to leave the past behind and focus on the future- of her brand and herself. ‘House of Masaba’ is ready for a total rebrand, Masaba realizes and so is she. While she prepares for fashion world domination - life, as always, has other plans. Two incredibly good-looking men, one new pregnant publicist, a Qaynaat and a very thirsty mom later - Masaba realises her life is one challenge after the other. Will she emerge victorious in the journey of striking a balance between work, love and life? Or will confusion, grief, anxiety and competition come in the way?

Talking about how excited she is for season 2, Masaba Gupta said, “It was so surreal to be filming Season 2, given the pandemic and all the things that have happened since season 1. It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It’s not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives, it’s also about all these people around us coming into their own. Season 2 touched my heart in so many ways - it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who get to see this on Netflix on the July 29!”

‘Masaba Masaba Season 2’ takes us through love, loss and lots of bada**ery as Masaba Gupta decides to listen to her “dil ki baat”.

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films the series stars Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera and Kareema Barry. ‘Masaba Masaba Season 2’ releases on July 29, 2022 - only on Netflix!

Read Also
Check out Masaba Gupta's befitting reply to troll who said she looks 'bad'
article-image
HomeEntertainmentWatch ‘Masaba Masaba 2’ Trailer: Calling all fashionistas to binge-watch from July 29

RECENT STORIES

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student