Watch: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-2 to release in April 2023, makers give a sneak peek into the sequel

The second part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan" is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday. It boasts of a star-studded cast featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

Madras Talkies, one of the banners behind the film, shared the release date on social media along with a video. Giving a sneak peek into the sequel, they wrote, "Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023."

Take a look at the video here:

The historical-drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Ratnam has co-written the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel. The film's music will be scored by Ratnam's frequent collaborator AR Rahman.

"Ponniyin Selvan-I" released worldwide in September in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.