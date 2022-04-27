Watch: Makers of Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan's 'Thar' give a sneak peek of the thriller

The makers of 'Thar' recently gave a sneak peek of the upcoming thriller.

The video shared by Netflix on social media shows the brewing mystery when Harshvardhan Kapoor comes in contact with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor, playing a cop who is hell bent on getting to the bottom of things happening in the village.

In the cruel arid lands of Thar, Siddharth (played by Harshvardhan) embarks on a journey through a remote village that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings.

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, 'Thar' is set to premiere on May 6. It also stars Mukti Mohan and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Anil spoke briefly about his character without giving away too much. "I can’t reveal about my character. You will feel yeh apna aadmi hoga. There are some characters you feel are walking alongside you. Some of them, you may feel, oh such people also exist? So it has a mixture of all sorts of characters, which will hold the attention span of the audience," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:29 PM IST