WATCH l IFFI Jury condemns inclusion of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', calls it a 'propaganda, vulgar movie'

Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker and jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is being held in Goa, condemned the inclusion of Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" in the list, calling it "propaganda, vulgar movie”.

In the video, Lapid can be heard saying, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open the feelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion", Lapid said.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.





It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

The 53rd edition of IFFI witnessed participation of filmmakers and cinema lovers from across the globe.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, MoS I&B L. Murugan, MoS Tourism Shripad Naik, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Lior Raz, the co-creator of the critically-acclaimed Israeli series "Fauda", says he is looking forward to visiting India again and teaming up with Indian artists.

He was speaking at the Asia premiere of the fourth season of "Fauda", which was showcased in Panaji on Sunday evening as part of the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

According to a press release, Raz also expressed his gratitude towards the festival for hosting him and series co-creator Avi Issacharoff.

"We would like to thank the IFFI for having us here and letting us experience the love the people have for the show.

(With inputs from agencies)

