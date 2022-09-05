Watch: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reunite for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's romantic song 'Baarish Mein Tum'

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will next be seen together in a music video titled ‘Baarish Mein Tum’. The romantic track also brings together Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh together.

Penned by Samar, with music by Showkidd and Harsh Kargeti, ‘Baarish Mein Tum’, is a song about a couple who rediscover their love on a rainy day.

Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video is peppered with intimate and candid moments between real-life couple Gauhar and Zaid.

Says Zaid Darbar, “Gauahar and I had a blast filming this track. When your partner is around you it just makes things all the more special and the emotions just come naturally.”

Adds Gauahar Khan, “It was indeed a great experience to being a part of this song, especially because I have always admired Neha Kakkar, and Rohanpreet also being a part of it is just like a cherry on cake! ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ is a beautiful song that left us with some wonderful memories. We've all worked really hard on this song, and I hope the audience like it.”

Neha Kakkar says, “Even though Rohanpreet and I have worked on songs together in the past, ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ truly got us in a romantic zone. The song connects with us on so many levels and I hope fans enjoy it.”

Rohanpreet Singh further says, “Baarish Mein Tum is a simple but beautiful track which couples in love will completely relate to.”

Talking about the video says director/choreographer Adil Shaikh, “The excitement is in the journey and not the destination. ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ depicts just that. The chemistry between Gauhar and Zaid is heart-warming and fans won't want to miss it."