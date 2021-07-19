Watch: Esha Deol shares trailer of 'Ek Duaa'; film to premiere on Voot Select on THIS date

Actress Esha Deol Takhtani on Monday shared her first look from her upcoming film 'Ek Duaa'. Besides playing the lead role, Esha has also produced the film under her banner Bharat Esha Films.

The trailer of 'Ek Duaa' was also officially released by the makers today.

The films gives a strong message on gender equality and according to the one-minute-long trailer, Esha's character, Adiba, struggles to amplify the voice and the right to equal love for her daughter.

While Adiba's husband struggles to fulfill the financial requirements of the family, her mother-in-law yearns for a grandson who, according to her, will grow up to become one added earning member.

Check out the trailer here: