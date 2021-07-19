Watch: Esha Deol shares trailer of 'Ek Duaa'; film to premiere on Voot Select on THIS date

Actress Esha Deol Takhtani on Monday shared her first look from her upcoming film 'Ek Duaa'. Besides playing the lead role, Esha has also produced the film under her banner Bharat Esha Films.
The trailer of 'Ek Duaa' was also officially released by the makers today.
The films gives a strong message on gender equality and according to the one-minute-long trailer, Esha's character, Adiba, struggles to amplify the voice and the right to equal love for her daughter.
While Adiba's husband struggles to fulfill the financial requirements of the family, her mother-in-law yearns for a grandson who, according to her, will grow up to become one added earning member.
"Our film 'Ek Duaa' premieres on Monday 26th July 2021 on Voot Select . Do watch it and give us your love, good wishes, Duas and blessings," the 39-year-old actress announced along with the poster of the film.
'Ek Duaa' is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and co-produced by Venky's and Assorted Motion Pictures.
Esha, whose last big screen outing in Bollywood was the 2011 drama 'Tell Me O Kkhuda', had earlier said that she decided to turn producer as she connected deeply with the film's script.
"When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners," Esha had said in a statement.
Esha took a sabbatical from work after her marriage to Bharat in 2012. The couple have two daughters.