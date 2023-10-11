WATCH: Crazy Rich Asians Actor Henry Golding & Wife Liv Lo Welcome Second Baby | Photo Via Instagram

Malaysian-born British actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo welcomed their second child, a daughter called Florence Likan Golding, on September 9, People reported.

Henry took to Instagram to share a video of the newborn baby with her mother. He captioned the post, "The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other. This is our birth story."

Liv said on her FitSphere website that she gave birth a day after her due date after being admitted to the hospital owing to significant bleeding, according to People.

Despite her preference for a vaginal birth, Liv developed a temperature and "the baby started to go into distress," causing the medical team to prepare for an emergency C-section. However, before she could enter the surgery room, she dilated to 10 centimetres.

"My doctor came in and said, luckily, that I had the option to push, but the baby would have to be born right away," wrote Liv.

"In 3 pushes Florence Likan Golding was born at 7lbs at 9:03 am on 9/9/23." Golding can be seen on the video cleaning the child and cutting the umbilical cord shortly after she was delivered.

"Baby Flo breastfed like a champ during the golden hour before we were whisked together to postpartum recovery," according to Liv's website, but the newborn eventually struggled to breathe.

In that case, "Daddy Henry oversaw as she was PICC lined and intubated." The video shows Golding sitting next to the incubator with his baby girl inside, while his 2-year-old daughter Lyla reaches out to lovingly touch her little sister.

The Goldings were finally able to take baby Florence home after she was readmitted to the hospital and treated for a blood illness, as shown in the video as the Persuasian actor packs the newborn inside the car.

As per people the actor and his wife announced on Instagram in May that they were expecting their second child together. The couple's daughter Lyla sat on the actor's knee as his wife sat next to them, leaning against Golding and stroking her baby bump, as they shared black-and-white images of their family.

Last May, the actor told People on his favourite aspect of being a father. "Seeing her grow and change," he explained at the time about his daughter Lyla.

"Like today is actually Liv's birthday, and on Liv's birthday, little baby decided to really attempt to walk." "She's changing so much, so every day is like a treat," Golding added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)