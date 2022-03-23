Watch: Chitrangda Singh rides a horse, carries a snake around her neck in 'Saiyaan' music video

Vinod Bhanushali’s music label Hitz Music released Chitrangda Singh's latest single ‘Saiyaan’.

The actress is back to swoon to 'Saiyaan' sung by Asees Kaur, composed by Raees, Zain - Sam with lyrics by Raees and Vikki Nagar. The dove-eyed actress’ first single also features Rishaab Chauhaan and is directed by Sam Khan.

The intriguing music video features the actress in a never-seen-before avatar, set against a dark and gothic backdrop as she turns up the heat in ‘Saiyaan’.

Brimming with distinction and uniqueness, 'Saiyaan' promises a viewing experience to another level as Chitrangda rides a horse, carries a snake around her neck in this medieval and rustic music video.

Says Vinod Bhanushali of Hitz Music, “At Hitz Music we want to bring forth different kinds of tunes and treatment through our singles. 'Saiyaan' has been treated very differently both in terms of sound and visuals. Everything from the tune to the music video feels tailor-made for her and she has taken it to the next level. The magic of Asees Kaur’s voice has taken the song to new level.”

Adds Chitrangda Singh,“When I heard ‘Saiyaan’ It just stuck in my head the beats were so catchy and Asees’s voice lent it so much intrigue . It’s got a great vibe. It’s a track that definitely has massive potential to trend and we’ve attempted to do something unique with the music video.”

Music sensation Asees Kaur says, “Saiyaan is something very fresh for non-film music content. No one has tried it before, I had so much fun singing it. We have monitored every aspect from the lyrics, music and the video to make sure it's complying with all standards. Super proud with the final product."

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:46 PM IST