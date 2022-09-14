e-Paper Get App
Watch: Ammy Virk's 'Challe Mundiyan' trailer out now

The movie releases online on September 23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
'Challe Mundiyan' traces the life of Pammi (Ammy Virk), who returns to Punjab from abroad with a caucasian woman and a child of his friend. But the life of his love, Jassi (Mandy Thakkar) turns upside down as she assumes Pammi is married.

The confusion does not end here, as Pammi assumes Jassi too is married when he sees her with a kid.

Will confusion of errors take over their lives? Or will they overcome and be together again?

'Challe Mundiyan' answers it all!

The movie releases on SonyLIV on September 23.

Directed by Suni Puri, and produced by Guramritpal Singh, the movie features Ammy Virk, Mandy Thakkar, Kulwinder Billa, Karamjit Anmol, BN Sharma, Nisha Bano in prominent roles.

