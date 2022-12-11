Mumbai: US rapper Post Malone bids adieu after enthralling a crowd of 25,000 in first Indian concert (Watch Video)

American rapper Post Malone was spotted leaving his hotel following his first concert in India at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

A crowd of over 25,000 attended the concert which witnessed a host of celebrities like Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, singer Armaan Malik and actor-VJ Anusha Dandekar.

The Rockstar singer belted 12 of his hits in an hour-long performance, throwing in some “crazy dance moves” as well.

The rapper interacted with fans near his hotel as he bid adieu to India, leaving in a Mercedes G350D luxury Suv.