Entertainment

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:37 PM IST

'Was too busy, didn't know what Raj Kundra was up to': Shilpa Shetty tells Mumbai Police

FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra spotted outside the new Bastian Restaurant, at Lower Panel in Mumbai on Thursday. | ANI

In a latest development in Raj Kundra pornography case, actor Shilpa Shetty who has been listed as a witness in Mumbai Police's charge sheet told the cops she was not aware of her husband's activities as she was busy with her own work.

"I was too busy with work, I did not know what Raj Kundra was up to," the actor had said.

According to a report, in the 1400 paged chargesheet, Shilpa Shetty also told the police she didn't know of the controversial apps "Hotshots" or "Bollyfame", both linked to the porn racket.

After "Hotshots" was removed from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store, another app, "Bollyfame", was launched.

The charge sheet states that the businessman used the premises of Viaan Industries Limited to run the porn racket.

The police accuse Raj Kundra, 45, of streaming porn content on these apps. Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with several others, including employees; four employees are believed to have turned witnesses against him.

The producer-businessman has argued in court that the content can be classified as "erotica" but not pornographic and that similar material is available on OTT platforms like Netflix.

The police allege that a UK-based company was set up by Raj Kundra and his brother and registered in that country so it could evade Indian cyber-laws.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra visited Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek blessings of the Lord recently amid porn case. Many pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein we can see Shilpa taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there.

Shilpa offered her prayers at the temple on Wednesday. Her pilgrimage visit comes at the same time when Mumbai Police's crime branch filed a supplementary charge sheet against Raj in the pornography case.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:37 PM IST
