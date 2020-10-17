Warner Bros. TV group Chairman Peter Roth decides to step down in early 2021

Warner Bros.' television operations Chairman Peter Roth has decided to step down from his position in early 2021.

However, no successor for Roth has been named at this time.

According to Variety, Roth had been leading for over decades. He and WarnerMedia studios and networks group chief Ann Sarnoff had been discussing the transition for 'some time,' as per a statement from Sarnoff, adding that there is 'never a great moment to say goodbye.' "He has delivered hundreds of shows, thousands of episodes and millions of viewers, with one singular vision - to work with the best people and to make the best television series," said Sarnoff.

"In addition to being well respected by his colleagues and competitors, actors, writers, directors and producers, he is the force behind iconic, pop-culture-defining television shows we all know and love, including 'The West Wing,' 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Gilmore Girls,' 'Two And A Half Men,' 'Gossip Girl,' 'Supernatural,' 'The Flash' and countless others. We're thankful for his contributions to our company and wish him the very best," Sarnoff added.

Roth had previously served as president of Fox Entertainment. Prior to that, he spent time as president of production at Twentieth Network Television and president of Stephen J Cannell Productions. Roth's TV career began in the mid-'70s as a manager of children's programming at ABC, reported Variety.

Roth's pending departure has been long in the works, however, reported Variety based on a source familiar with the situation, and is unrelated to the ongoing reorganization at WarnerMedia.

Susan Rovner, who had largely been expected to succeed Roth, made the jump to become NBCUniversal's TV and streaming programming chief, as per Variety.

"Working at Warner Bros. has been the greatest, most meaningful, most rewarding experience of my career," said Roth.

"For the past 22 years, I have had the privilege to be associated with some of the most inspiring creative talent, the most impactful television series and the most dedicated and passionate people I have ever known. It has long been my dream to be able to say farewell at the right time in the right way and for the right reason. I am grateful to Ann Sarnoff for giving me that opportunity and to my Warner Bros. colleagues, past and present, for giving me what has been the gift of a lifetime. I look forward to the next chapter of my career and remaining connected to those people who have meant so much to me," he added.