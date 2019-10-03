War Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik-Tiger film roars at the box office, gets biggest opening of 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's much awaited action drama hit the screens on October 2, a national holiday. Trade analysts had already anticipated the film to make a massive opening at the box office. Turns out, this magnum opus has collected an impressive Rs 50 crore on the first day, according to a report in Box Office India.

The only film ahead of War, is Avengers: Endgame that collected Rs 53 crore on its first day this year. However, in terms of the best opening for a Hindi film, the overall record is held by Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan that released last year.

The report further suggests that War could have minted Rs 55 crore, had there been no competition from Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and Telugu film Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy.

Ahead of War's release, Hrithik and Tiger had also urged their fans to not spoil the film for others.

Hrithik tweeted, "Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this."