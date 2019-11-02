'Walked out of my own home': Twitter brutally trolls Karan Johar's Netflix movie 'Drive'

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Drive' was released on Netflix yesterday. This flick is the first original film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to release on the streaming platform.

This is the first time that Sushant will be sharing screen space with Jacqueline. Film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

But it seems KJo and team has miserably failed to impress the audience, take a look at some reactions from audience after watching the movie: