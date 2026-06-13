'Waah Kya Acting Ki Hai Khaane Ki': Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna Get Trolled For Not Eating Vada Pav During Cocktail 2 Promotions - Watch Video

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna Get Trolled | Instagram

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy with the promotions of Cocktail 2. The trio visited Pune on Saturday, and a video of them has gone viral on social media in which they are just posing with Vada Pav, but they didn't eat it.

In the video, Kriti is also seen asking someone, "Are we supposed to actually eat? Aise sab cameras ke samne?" Meanwhile, Rashmika says, "Can we just pose with it?" When paparazzi urged Shahid to have a bite, he said, "It is all for you guys." However, at the end, Kriti takes a very small bite. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna's Video

Well, netizens are not quite happy to see that the three actors didn't eat the Vada Pav and just posed with it, and they are trolling them on Instagram. A netizen commented, "Waah kya khane ki acting hai (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "WTF.... I can understand that they act in the movies, but off screen also they act!!! This is too much (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "The irony is that they refused to take a bite of outside food and promote drinking sugary products (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Cocktail 2 Release Date

Cocktail 2 is slated to release on June 19, 2026. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, and till now, the makers have released three songs and the trailer. While the songs received a lukewarm response from the audience, the trailer had grabbed everyone's attention.

It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 release Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It was a hit at the box office and gave Deepika's career a big boost.

So, let's wait and watch what response Cocktail 2 will get at the box office.