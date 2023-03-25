 Vivian Dsena Baby: First married secretly and now became father; kept it hidden from two months
After the news about his second marriage, reports of Vivian Dsena being father two a two-year-old kid has been confirmed by the sources.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
article-image

Television actor Vivian Dsena has always preferred to keep his personal life private, which is why his fans are extremely curious to know more about him. A while ago, there were reports that he had secretly tied the knot with an Egyptian woman, Nouran Aly. While he refused to comment on the news, another report of the actor already having a baby shocked everyone.

As per the latest reports, he is the father of a two-year-old kid. A source close to the development quoted the Hindustan Times: "They have a two-month-old baby girl. I have seen her photos as Nauran frequently shared the baby’s pictures with her close pals."

article-image

Vivian Dsena’s co-star confirmed the news

One of his former co-stars confirmed the information on a condition of anonymity. He stated, "Vivian chose to keep the news secret. Nouran was a fan of Vivian and often visited the sets of our show. From what he is wearing to everything, her attention was always on the sequences he shot."

Let us tell you, Vivian Dsena was earlier married to her ‘Pyar Ki Ek Kahani’ co-star, Vahbiz Dorabjee. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they were legally separated on December 18, 2021.

article-image

Vivian Dsena: Professional Front

The actor, who was last seen in Colors TV’s ‘Sirf Tum’ alongside Eisha Singh, is all set to make a strong return with a new show.

A report from the ETimes states that he will soon appear in a new show. While any information about the show’s female lead or any other star cast hasn’t been revealed yet, it is said that the show will go on air in April 2023.

article-image

