VisionQuest X Review: 'Solid Start', 'Best MCU Show'; Marvel's New Web Show Impresses Netizens

VisionQuest X Review | YouTube

Marvel Cinematic Universe's new web show titled VisionQuest has started streaming on JioHotstar. It is an eight-episode series starring Paul Bettany and James Spader, but for now, only two episodes of the series have been released. Many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). The show has left netizens impressed.

A netizen tweeted, "#Visionquest is a BEAUTFUL exploration of family, grief, and rebirth. The PERFECT end to the Wandavision trilogy. Terry Matalas brilliantly translates digital elements into genuinely human analogue experiences. Bettany, Spader, & Hampshire give standout performances. I ADORED IT! (sic)."

Watch Vision Quest Trailer

Another X user wrote, "#VisionQuest is the kind of Marvel TV I want more of. It’s funny, full of personality, and builds on what made WandaVision special. Paul Bettany is terrific, but Emily Hampshire and James Spader are the absolute STANDOUTS. A story about AI with nothing artificial about its HEART (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "The best mcu show so far it seems to be even better than loki and wanda’s vision!!!! #visionquest (sic)."

Check out the tweets of netizens below...

VisionQuest's connection to Avengers: Doomsday

According to reports, VisionQuest is connected to Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated to release in December this year.

Avengers: Doomsday release date

Avengers: Doomsday is all set to release on December 18, 2026. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year. Not just internationally, the movie is expected to take the box office by storm in India as well.

Interestingly, no Bollywood film is slated to release on that day. However, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King is scheduled to hit the big screens a week after Avengers: Doomsday.

SRK's King, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and others, is slated to release on December 24, 2026. So, it will be interesting to see whether Avengers: Doomsday will affect King.