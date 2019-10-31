Vishal Dadlani threatens to sue anyone remixing Vishal-Shekhar songs, Twitter slams duo for ruining 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

Remixes in Bollywood have surged over the last few years. Every film coming out is making it a point to add one yesteryear song in their playlist. This however has irked several music composers, with some even calling out the remakes as pathetic. Taking the string ahead, music composer Vishal Dadlani has now threatened to sue musicians who dare to remix Shekhar Ravjiani and his songs.

Vishal and Shekhar's popular song Saaki from the 2004 Musafir was recently recreated in Batla House, and the composer isn't happy with the remix business.

In a Twitter post, Vishal wrote, "Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal and Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films and musicians. After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bas***disations include Dus Bahaane, Deedar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl and more. Make you own songs, vultures!"

He added, "Do NOT remix Vishal and Shekhar sings without our permission, due credit and remuneration. I will come for you hard, legally. Especially the musician doing it. This will become very, very personal, even if you are a friend."